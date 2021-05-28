Public Health Officials Announce 982 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

More than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 49% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 male teen, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,380,261 cases, including 22,739 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,438 specimens for a total of 24,490,663. As of last night, 1,216 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 21-27, 2021 is 1.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21-27, 2021 is 2.3%.

A total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses. Yesterday, 62,274 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

