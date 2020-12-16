SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported seven COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one death in Jersey and Macoupin Counties in the past 24 hours.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s. The Jersey COVID-19-related death was a female in her 80s and the Macoupin County death was a female in her 90s.

IDPH announced 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 146 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 870,600 cases, including 14,655 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,278 specimens for a total 12,055,288. As of last night, 4,793 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU and 590 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 9 – December 15, 2020 is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 9 – December 15, 2020 is 10.3%.

These are the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Clay County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 80s

- Fulton County: 1 female 90s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Marion County: 2 males 70s

- Massac County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1male 70s

- Menard County: 1 male 90s

- Mercer County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Perry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Piatt County: 1 female 70s

- Randolph County: 1 male 90s

- Richland County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Stark County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

- Washington County: 2 females 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

