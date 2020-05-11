SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths.

Madison County updated to 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 31 lives lost.

Edwardsville has 101 confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Alton with 73, Granite City with 61. Glen Carbon has 46 confirmed cases, while Godfrey has 17 cases, Wood River has 11 cases, Bethalto has 9 cases, East Alton has 8 cases.

Macoupin County 38 COVID-19 cases with 1 death, Jersey has 17 cases and 1 death, Greene has 4 cases and Calhoun 1 case. St. Clair County has 711 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.

This is the synopsis of deaths in the state in the 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday:

Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 30s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

