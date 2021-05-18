Public Health Officials Announce 1,495 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

- Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,222 specimens for a total of 23,904,959. As of last night, 1,503 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 407 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 11-17, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 11-17, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,433,777 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses. Yesterday, 25,936 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The server pharmacies use was experiencing delays and some doses administered at pharmacies are missing from yesterday’s number. The issue looks to be resolved and those doses are expected to be included with tomorrow’s data.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: