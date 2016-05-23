IDPH reminds swimmers to be safe during National Healthy and Safe Swimming Week
Healthy and Safe Swimming Week - May 23-29, 2016
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SPRINGFIELD - For the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and the rest of the summer, before you jump in the water, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reminds you of some simple things you can do to stay healthy while swimming.
“Swimming is a great physical activity, and doing a quick check of the water can make sure it’s a healthy one as well,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “While the Illinois Department of Public Health, along with several local health departments, inspects swimming pools, spas, and water parks, doing a quick check of the water before you get in can help you avoid getting sick or being injured.”
The week before Memorial Day is designated as National Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. This year’s theme, “Check out Healthy and Safe Swimming,” focuses on urging swimmers to do their own quick check of the pool to identify some of the most common health and safety problems.
|Why is this important?
|Simple and effective prevention steps we can all take.
|
Every year, serious health and safety violations force thousands of public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds to close, according to a report published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
|
Check before getting in.
|
Article continues after sponsor message
In 2011–2012, 90 outbreaks nationally were linked to swimming. Chlorine and other disinfectants kill most germs within minutes, but some can survive for days. Pee, poop, sweat, and dirt from swimmers’ bodies mix with chlorine and form chemicals that can make our eyes red and trigger asthma attacks.
|
All swimmers:
Every hour—everyone out!
|
Drownings:
|
Keep swimmers safe in the water.
To check the status of a swimming facility licensed by IDPH, use the IDPH Swimming Facility Search on our website. To learn about beach closures, advisories, and test results, check the online Illinois Beach Guard System.
More like this: