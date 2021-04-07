SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another new COVID-19-related death in Madison and St. Clair County and 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. There were 28 additional deaths announced over the past 24 hours.

A man in his 70s lost his life due to COVID-19-related complications and a female in her 60s died due to COVID-19, IDPH said.

On a positive note, Madison County's seven-day positivity rate has dipped to 4.74 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

There has been a total of 28,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 483 deaths to date.

This is the statewide list of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours statewide:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

Lawrence County: 1 male 60s

Livingston County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Menard County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

White County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,265,457 cases, including 21,423 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451. As of last night, 1,710 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6, 2021 is 4.6%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,423,845. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses. Yesterday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov

