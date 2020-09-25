SPRINGFIELD – Greene County recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths and Jersey County had another death, the Illinois Department of Public Health said on Friday afternoon in its daily information release.

The Greene County deaths were as follows: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s and Jersey County death was a male in his 90s.

Greene County Public Health Department Director Molly Peters said the three deaths are related to a long-term care facility outbreak that has developed in the county. She said one of the long-term care facilities has had 86 cases and 10 deaths. Peters stressed the three Greene County deaths reported may all not be just in the past 24 hours, but that is when they were reported to IDPH.

“We know the elderly and people who are immune compromised are at increased risk,” explained Peters. “It is a very infectious disease. COVID-19 is difficult to control and spreads quickly.”

Greene County has had 219 total COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

Peters stressed that this is a time for all residents in the state to wear their masks, social distance and avoid large groups to stop the further spread of the dangerous disease.

“We are also really encouraging people to keep events at 50 people or less and in those situations wear masks and social distance,” Peters said.

St. Clair County recorded a COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours of a female in her 70s. St. Clair County has 6,487 total COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths, while Madison County has 5,566 total coronavirus cases and 136 deaths.

Macoupin County has 535 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Jersey has a cumulative total of 389 COVID-19 deaths and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 58 total COVID-19 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

This is list of the other statewide COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Cumberland County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Menard County: 1 male 90s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,793 specimens for a total of 5,363,471. As of last night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 371 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

