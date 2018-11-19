SPRINGFIELD – Today the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) joins leading public health organizations to thank those whose work has made a difference in protecting the health of Illinoisans. Public Health Thank You Day recognizes public health professionals who are committed to protecting the health, safety, and wellness of our communities.

“Public health professionals work 365 days a year to protect Illinois residents, whether that be through nursing home regulation, outbreak management, health equity, data analysis, or one of the many other vital roles IDPH plays,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “Their work as dedicated professionals makes me proud to lead IDPH.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In Illinois, if you have eaten at a restaurant, required hospital or nursing home care, vacationed at a campground or swam at a public beach or pool, drank a glass of milk, received a flu shot, or had a baby, public health has touched your life in an important way.

IDPH professionals across the state are dedicated to combating disease and building a healthier future for Illinois’ residents. Lowering the childhood blood lead level, investigating outbreaks from Salmonella to synthetic cannabinoids, and addressing the high rate of maternal mortality are just a few of the countless challenges public health employees have undertaken this year.

During this season of thanks, IDPH encourages you to thank public health professionals for their tireless work to help our communities thrive.

More like this: