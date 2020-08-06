SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced another death in Madison County related to COVID-19. The woman who died was in her 90s.

IDPH also announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Jersey’s total COVID-19 cases increased from 74 to 85 in today’s IDPH announcement, compared to Wednesday, while Greene County increased from 28 cases in the Wednesday release to 33 cases on Thursday.

Of the new cases in Madison County on Wednesday, 13 were in Edwardsville, seven were in Alton and Highland, 3 in Collinsville, and 2 in Godfrey, Granite City, Worden and Troy. Thirteen of the new Madison County cases were people in their 40s and 12 individuals in their 20s.

Madison County has reported 73 lives lost to date as of Aug. 5, 2020, and 2,301 COVID-19 cases. There were 47 new cases announced in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for Wednesday was 6.55 percent, the three-day average is 8.23 percent, the 7-day average is 7.08 percent and the 10-day average is 6.83 percent.

St. Clair County has 3,845 COVID-19 cases, Macoupin County has 154 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey has 85 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 33 cases and Calhoun County has 9 cases.

Granite City has 400 total COVID-19 cases, while Edwardsville has 339, Alton has 311, Collinsville has 265, Glen Carbon has 163, Troy has 127, Godfrey has 117, Highland has 91, Bethalto has 87, Madison has 77, Wood River has 66, Maryville has 60, East Alton has 38, Venice has 24 and Cottage Hills has 22 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a summary of COVID-19-related deaths in the state in the past 24 hours:

- Bond County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 1 female 60s

- Union County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 unknown 60s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 – August 5 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

