SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today that Macoupin County had a COVID-19-related death, a female in her 80s.

Macoupin County has had 4,193 COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths.

IDPH announced 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

This is the statewide COVID-19 deaths synopsis in the past 24 hours:

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 female 90s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 70s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 70s

- Fulton County: 1 male 80s

- Grundy County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 50s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

- Pulaski County: 1 female 50s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,137,559 cases, including 19,444 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,307 specimens for a total 16,359,655. As of last night, 2,341 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28–February 3, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 28–February 3, 2021 is 4.4%.

A total of 1,629,550 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,125,650. A total of 1,156,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 178,848 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses. Yesterday, a total of 62,318 doses were administered.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

