SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday reported two new Madison County COVID-19-related deaths and 6,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease cases and 51 deaths statewide in the past 24 hours.

These are the COVID-19-Related Deaths Statewide in the Past 24 Hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Marion County: 1 female 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

