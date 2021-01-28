SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

The Madison County deaths were: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s. There were three deaths in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County deaths announced today were: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s.

Madison County Health Department reports 27,661 total COVID-19 cases and 429 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County has dropped to 10.56 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH also announced 4,191 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,116,372 cases, including 19,067 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,119 specimens for a total 15,733,562. As of last night, 2,802 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 567 patients were in the ICU and 292 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 21–27, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 21–27, 2021 is 5.5%.

A total of 1,293,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,789,175. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 829,488 vaccines administered, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 55,865 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,728 doses.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Coles County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Fulton County: 1 male 60s

- Henderson County: 1 male 70s

- Henry County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Warren County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s



*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

