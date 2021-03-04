



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.

There have been 27,640 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County and 461 total deaths. The Madison County seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 5.04 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

As far as area counties, there have been 4,370 total positive COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County and 80 deaths, 2,496 cases and 47 deaths in Jersey County, 1,381 cases and 32 deaths in Greene County. St. Clair County has 25,618 COVID-19 cases and 468 deaths.

IDPH announced today 1,740 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 42 additional deaths. More than 93,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered Wednesday in Illinois.

This is a summary of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Illinois:

- Bureau County: 1 male 50s

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s

- Monroe County; 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 female 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 100+

- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases, including 20,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512. As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 25–March 3, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 25–March 3, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of doses of 3,563,775 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,007,475. A total of 2,993,543 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 330,328 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses. Yesterday, 93,302 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

