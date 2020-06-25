SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in St. Clair County, a male in his 40s and male in his 80s. IDPH announced 894 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 41 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 139,434 cases, including 6,810 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,686 specimens for a total of 1,460,527.

The Madison County Health Department has 877 positive COVID-19 cases and 25 new cases updated on June 25, 2020. A total of 68 lives have been lost in Madison County.

Alton's COVID-19 cases spiked to 149 from Wednesday to Thursday, Granite City stands at 134 cases, Edwardsville has 120 cases, Collinsville has 117 cases, Glen Carbon has 82 cases, Madison has 46 cases, Bethalto and Godfrey have 40 cases, Wood River has 29 cases and East Alton has 15 cases.

Macoupin County has 50 positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey County has 34 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 9 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case.

This is a statewide county by county synopsis of COVID-19 deaths from Wednesday to Thursday:

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 18–June 24 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

