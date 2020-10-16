SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County. The two new deaths were a man in his 60s and another in his 70s.

IDPH announced on Friday 4,554 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, the highest one-day case total, including 38 additional confirmed deaths. A total of 87,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

On September 4, 2020, IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the September 4, 2020 total. The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

This is a synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths throughout the state:

Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 5.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768. As of last night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH is including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed). Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW™, are now becoming more readily available, therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting October 15, 2020.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

