SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Thursday reported three additional COVID-19-related cases in Madison County.

The deaths in Madison County were: 1 male 60s and 2 males 90s.

IDPH on Monday announced 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 22 deaths statewide.

Madison County has 28,304 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 total and 475 COVID-19-related deaths.

The positivity rate in Madison County as of Monday for seven-day average stands at 5.21 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,223,083 cases, icnluding 21,103 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

