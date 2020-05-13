SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced a large amount of 192 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,677 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois. The list included three from Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s and six COVID-19 deaths from St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois.

This was a county by county death synopsis in the past 24 hours in Illinois from COVID-19:

- Clinton County: 1 female 20s

- Cook County: 1 male teens, 1 female 30s, 3 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 21 males 60s, 13 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 19 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 3 females 100+

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Jasper County: 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Edwards County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,668 specimens for a total of 489,359. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17%

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

