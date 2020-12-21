SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported five new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The summary was as follows: Madison County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s. Madison County has had 340 COVID-related deaths in total. Madison County's positivity rate was 13.43 percent over the last seven days as of Sunday, December 20.

IDPH also announced 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 905,069 cases, including 15,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,454 specimens for a total 12,520,979. As of last night, 4,460 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from December 14 – December 20, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 14 – December 20, 2020 is 9.3%.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 13 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

- Effingham County: 1 male 90s

- Hamilton County: 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Washington County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: