CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported today a drastic slowdown within their systems in data processing that has affected reporting of COVID-19 tests statewide this week due to the large volume of testing.

Tuesday's report fell below 30,000 and Wednesday was rated as only slightly higher with 32,751 tests.

"All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds," IDPH said in a statement. "Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way."

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

