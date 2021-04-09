SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison and St. Clair County.

The deaths were as follows: Madison County: 1 male 60s and St. Clair County: 1 male 50s.

The Madison County Health Department reports 28,991 COVID-19 cases and 488 deaths stats started.

The seven-day positivity rate for Madison County is 4.25 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH announced 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 21 additional deaths.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

Henry County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Menard County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 2 males 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases, including 21,476 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929. As of last night, 1,808 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 369 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 2-8, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 2-8, 2021 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,841,285. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended. A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses. Yesterday, a record 164,462 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

