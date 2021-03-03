SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported three COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one in Macoupin County.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s. The Macoupin County death was a man in his 60s.

On Monday, IDPH announced another COVID-19-related death in Jersey County, a man in his 60s.

On Tuesday, IDPH announced 2,104 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths. IDPH announced 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday.

The newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday statewide are as follows:

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Clark County: 1 male 70s

- Coles County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Crawford County: 1 female 70s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 male 70s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70s

- Henry County: 1 male 60s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

- LaSalle County; 1 male 60s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Saline County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

- Washington County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,191,520 cases, including 20,626 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,854 specimens for a total of 18,315,522. As of last night, 1,260 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 275 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 24–March 2, 2021 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 24–March 2, 2021 is 2.9 percent.

A total of doses of 3,392,925 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,836,625. A total of 2,900,341 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 328,795 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 84,202 doses. Yesterday, 82,449 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

The newly reported deaths reported statewide Monday included the following:

- Alexander County: 1 female 70s

- Clay County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 40s

- Jersey County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

- Union County: 1 male 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

