SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced new COVID-19-related deaths in Madison, Jersey and Greene counties.

The Madison County death was a female in her 80s, the Jersey County death was a male in his 80s and the Greene County death was a female in her 90s.

St. Clair County had the following COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

The IDPH reported 1,531 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Other COVID-19-related deaths throughout the state were as follows:

Coles County: 2 males 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County; 1 male 50s

Article continues after sponsor message

Lake County: 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 15 – September 21 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216. As of last night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: