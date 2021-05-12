Illinois e-News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12, 2021

CONTACT:

covid.media@illinois.gov



Public Health Officials Announce 1,795 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin and Madison Counties.

The Macoupin County COVID-19-related death was a male in his 90s and the Madison County death was a female in her 60s.

Macoupin County has had 4,690 positive COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths, while Madison County has had 30,419 positive cases and 519 deaths. Jersey has had 2,689 cases and 49 deaths, Greene County has had 1,436 positive cases and 33 deaths and Calhoun County has had 518 positive cases and 2 deaths.

IDPH announced 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours statewide:

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- Logan County: 1 male 70s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Schuyler County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,216 specimens for a total of 23,505,414. As of last night, 1,899 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 5-11, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. Yesterday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

