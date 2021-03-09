SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced another COVID-19-related death in Madison County.

This time, the COVID-19-related death in Madison County was a male in their 60s.

The seven-day positivity rate for Madison County was a low 4.38 percent as of today.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. There has been 27,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County and 463 deaths.

IDPH reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Champaign County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 30s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,201,027 cases, including 20,781 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271. As of last night, 1,177 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 4,182,905 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,597,805. A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 348,629 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,180 doses. Yesterday, 75,372 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

