SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported an additional COVID-19-related death in Greene County. The Greene County person was a female in her 70s.

Greene County had 1,424 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths to date.

IDPH announced 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Jersey has had 2,635 total cases and 49 deaths, Macoupin County has had 4,606 cases and 81 deaths, Calhoun County has had 512 cases and 2 deaths and Madison County has had 29,912 cases and 515 deaths. St. Clair County has had 27,220 cases and 504 deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

Summary of statewide COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours:

- Champaign County: 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Greene County: 1 female 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s

- Rock Island: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Wayne County: 1 male 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,309,552 cases, including 21,722 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359. As of last night, 2,191 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 14-20, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 14-20, 2021 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,358,875. A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses. Yesterday, 140,712 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: