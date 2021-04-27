

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another Madison County COVID-19-related death.

The death in Madison County was a man in his 90s.

Madison County has topped 30,000 coronavirus cases with 30043 total confirmed with 515 deaths. Macoupin County has 4,628 cases with 81 deaths, Jersey has 2,658 cases with 49 deaths, Greene County has 1,431 cases with 33 deaths and Calhoun County has 513 cases and 2 deaths.

IDPH announced 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

The synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths by county in the past 24 hours was as follows:

- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

?- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s?

- Kane County: 1 male 70s?- Logan County: 1 male 60s

?- Madison County: 1 male 90s?- Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s?

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s?- Will County: 1 female 30s,1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,724 specimens for a total of 22,381,515. As of last night, 2,180 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 20-26, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,149,675. A total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. Yesterday, 81,152 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

