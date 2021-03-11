SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported an additional COVID-19-related death in Madison County.

The COVID-19-related death in Madison County was a man in his 70s.

The positivity rate in Madison County for a seven-day average has fallen to 3.75 percent.

Madison County has 27,877 total COVID-19 cases and 463 deaths.

IDPH today announced 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 90s

- Alexander County: 1 male 70s

- Bureau County: 1 female 60s

- Cass County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 males 90s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 2 males 80s

- Edwards County: 1 male 60s

- Fayette County: 1 male 80s

- Grundy County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

- Jackson County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 20s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s

- Perry County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Williamson County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,204,409 cases, including 20,863 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,893 specimens for a total of 18,894,652. As of last night, 1,118 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 231 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10, 2021 is 2.5%.

A total of doses of 4,488,655 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,903,555. A total of 3,680,703 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,125 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses. Yesterday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

