SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another COVID-19-related death in Madison County - a female in her 80s.

The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County is 5.29 percent. There has been 27,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County and 461 deaths.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Macoupin County has 4,372 positive COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths. Jersey County has 2,499 positive COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths, Greene County has 1,383 total COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, Calhoun County has 482 total COVID-19 cases and two deaths. St. Clair County has 25,649 positive cases of COVID-19 and 469 deaths.

IDPH announced 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a synopsis in the past 24 hours of COVID-19 statewide deaths:

- Carroll County: 1 male 60s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 60s

- Knox County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- Massac County: 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,336 specimens for a total of 18,492,848. As of last night, 1,166 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 26–March 4, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 26–March 4, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of doses of 3,780,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,224,005. A total of 3,125,425 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 336,911 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses. Yesterday, a record 131,882 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: