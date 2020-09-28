SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced another COVID-19-related death in Madison County, this time a female in her 80s.

IDPH reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

Madison County has 5,760 total COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths, Macoupin County has 550 total positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, Jersey County has 394 cases and 15 deaths, Greene County has 229 cases and 11 deaths and Calhoun County has 60 positive COVID-19 cases. St. Clair County has 6,665 positive COVID-19 cases and 190 deaths.

The other COVID-19-related deaths outside Madison County are as follows:

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

