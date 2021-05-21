SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison and Macoupin Counties.

The deaths in Madison County were a female in her 50s and a female in her 70s. In Macoupin County, the COVID-19-related death was a person his 90s.

Madison County has topped the 30,000 mark in COVID-19 cases with 30,684 and 522 deaths. Macoupin County has 4,744 positive COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths. Jersey has 2,699 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths, Greene County has 1,443 cases and 33 deaths and Calhoun has 518 cases and 2 deaths. St. Clair County has 28,001 cases and 515 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County stands at 3.00 percent to close the week.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH also announced 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Macoupin County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 40s

Peoria County; 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 30s

St. Clair County: 1 male 40s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 2 females 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753.

As of last night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%

A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. Yesterday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

