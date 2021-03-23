SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported an additional COVID-19-related death in St. Clair County, a male in his 50s.IDPH announced 1,832 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths.

This is the complete list of COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,224,915 cases, including 21,116 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135. As of last night, 1,270 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 16-22, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 16-22, 2021 is 2.9%.

“Even as we’re getting more and more vaccine doses, we cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We’ve come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we’re already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We’re not out of the woods yet so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance.”

A total of doses of 5,796,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,211,205. A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. Yesterday, 70,252 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

IDPH is working with the federal government on discrepancies in some of the vaccine administration data. The result of the discrepancy could be that the number of doses actually administered at this time may be underreported. IDPH will update the data as soon as the discrepancy is resolved.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

