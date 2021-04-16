SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another COVID-19-related death in Madison County. The death this time was a female in her 90s.

As of Friday, Madison County has 29,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths.

The positivity rate in Madison County in the latest seven-day average is 4.56 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH also reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

This is the statewide summary of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

- Henry County: 1male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,602 specimens for a total of 21,571,023. As of last night, 2,058 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 205 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 9-15, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 9-15, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,777,825. A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses. Yesterday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

