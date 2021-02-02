SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths.

The Madison County COVID-19-related death summary in the past 24 hours was as follows: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, and 2 females 90s.

Madison County has had 25,785 total COVID-19 cases and 439 deaths. The Madison County positivity rate is down to 8.89 percent over the past seven days, much lower than previous recent days.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH today announced 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,130,917 cases, including 19,306 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 60,899 specimens for a total 16,161,454. As of last night, 2,447 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 533 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 26–February 1, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 26–February 1, 2021 is 4.9%.

A total of 1,455,825 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,951,925. A total of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,139 doses. Yesterday, a total of 32,559 doses were administered.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 8 and 9 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

This is a snyopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Boone County: 1 female 70s

- Champaign County: 2 females 80s

- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s

- Saline County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 female 90s





*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: