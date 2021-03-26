

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported six COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one death in Macoupin County in the past 24 hours.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, and 1 female 90s. The Macoupin County death was a female in her 60s.

The Madison County positivity rate is 5.65 for a seven-day average as of Friday.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

There have been 28,487 total COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths in Madison County. Macoupin County has had 4,479 total COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths. Jersey County has 2,543 positive COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, Greene County has had 1,403 positive COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths and Calhoun County has had 502 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. St. Clair County has recorded 26,484 COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths.

St. Clair County had four COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours: 2 males 60s, and 2 females 80s.

IDPH announced a total of 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Johnson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

- Lee County: 1 male 60s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Marshall County: 1 female 30s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s

- Will County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,774 specimens for a total of 19,972,391. As of last night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 120 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 19-25, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 19-25, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of doses of 6,146,815 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,561,715. A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses. Yesterday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

