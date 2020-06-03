IDPH Announces 4 New COVID-19 Deaths In Madison County, 97 Total Statewide In Past 24 Hours
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced four more Madison County deaths with 97 added deaths in the state on Wednesday. There were 982 new COVID-19 cases announced.
The Madison County deaths included a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a female in her 90s and a male in his 90s.
Madison County hit the 600 mark of positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were three new cases announced on Tuesday and now 64 lives lost in the county. Macoupin County has 46 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey County has 24 cases and 1 death, Greene County is now at 6 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,210 cases and 89 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Edwardsville has 115 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 102, Granite City has 80, Glen Carbon has 72, Collinsville has 59 cases, Wood River has 28 cases, Godfrey has 24 cases, Highland has 19 cases, Bethalto has 14 cases and East Alton has 10 cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 123,830 cases, including 5,621 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27–June 2 is 6 percent.
This is a summary of the COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the last 24 hours:
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov
