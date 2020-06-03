SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced four more Madison County deaths with 97 added deaths in the state on Wednesday. There were 982 new COVID-19 cases announced.

The Madison County deaths included a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a female in her 90s and a male in his 90s.

Madison County hit the 600 mark of positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were three new cases announced on Tuesday and now 64 lives lost in the county. Macoupin County has 46 positive COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey County has 24 cases and 1 death, Greene County is now at 6 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,210 cases and 89 deaths.

As of Tuesday, Edwardsville has 115 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 102, Granite City has 80, Glen Carbon has 72, Collinsville has 59 cases, Wood River has 28 cases, Godfrey has 24 cases, Highland has 19 cases, Bethalto has 14 cases and East Alton has 10 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 123,830 cases, including 5,621 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27–June 2 is 6 percent.

This is a summary of the COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the last 24 hours: