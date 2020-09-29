SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced four additional COVID-19 deaths in Madison County, all females in their 90s.

IDPH reported 1,362 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

The Madison County COVID-19 case positivity rate over the past three days is 7.92 percent, seven-day is 7.36 percent and 6.84 percent, so the statistics are improving.

Madison County presently has 5,802 total COVID-19 positive cases with 141 deaths, Macoupin County has 556 total cases and 7 deaths, Jersey County has 395 total cases and 15 deaths, Greene County has 230 cases and 11 deaths, Calhoun County has Calhoun County has 61 cases. St. Clair County has 6,729 total COVID-19 cases with 190 deaths.

Alton has 862 COVID-19 cases overall, followed by Edwardsville with 749, Glen Carbon has 592, Godfrey has 450.

These are the deaths statewide county by county in the past 24 hours:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Clark County: 1 female 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Jasper County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County; 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 100+

Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 2 males 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. As of last night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or emaildph.sick@illinois.gov.

