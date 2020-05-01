SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 3,137 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois with 105 additional deaths. One of the deaths listed was a female in her 70s in Madison County.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688.

One person in St. Clair County - a man in his 60s - was listed.

This is the death synopsis across the state:

- Adams County: 1 female 60s

- Clinton County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 100+

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male teens, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov

