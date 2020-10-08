SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional confirmed deaths and one in Greene County. The COVID-19-related death in Madison County was a female in her 80s.

This is the full list of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s

Greene County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 50s

Article continues after sponsor message

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

Shelby County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 1 – October 7 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780. As of last night, 1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: