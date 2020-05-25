SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 2,508 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 67 additional deaths. There was one reported COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and St. Clair County, both people in their 80s.

Madison County updated its positive COVID-19 cases to 535 and 54 lives lost on Sunday. Edwardsville remained at 108 cases, while Alton stood at 92 on Sunday. Glen Carbon had 63 cases and Godfrey 21. Macoupin County had 41 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, while Jersey had 20 cases and 1 death. St. Clair County had 966 cases and 71 deaths. Greene and Calhoun had 5 and 1 case respectively.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 110,304 cases, including 4,856 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths from Saturday to Sunday in the 24-hour period:

• Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

• Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s

• DuPage County – 1 female 60s

• Macon County – 1 male 60s

• Madison County – 1 unknown 80s

• McLean County – 1 male 80s

• St. Clair County - 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County – 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,674 specimens for a total of 747,921. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May15th – May 21st is 12%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

