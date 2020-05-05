SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 176 additional COVID-19 deaths, including the first from Macoupin County, another from Madison County and six from St. Clair County.

The Macoupin County COVID-19 death was a female in her 40s, the Madison County death was a female in her 80s and the St. Clair County deaths were as follows: a male in his 60s, two males in their 70s, two females in their 80s and one male in his 90s.

Jersey County has 14 positive COVID-19 cases and one death to date, Greene County has 3 positive COVID-19 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 579 positive COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths.

IDPH announced 2,122 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

This is a summary of the county by county 24-hour deaths from Monday to Tuesday.

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Clinton County: 2 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 20 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 8 males 90s

- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 3 females 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 40s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- McDonough County: 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 2 females 90s

- Randolph County: 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 65,962 cases, including 2,838 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,139 specimens for a total of 346,286.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

