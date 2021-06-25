SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 18, 2021. The numbers are significantly down since COVID-19 injections have been occurring.

Almost 71% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 54% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Madison County Health Department will be delivering COVID-19 shots from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at Collinsville Middle School in the Commons Area at 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, for those interested. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. The Madison County Health Department will be at the SIUE campus at the Student Fitness Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Also, the health department will be at Highland Primary School Cafeteria from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

The COVID-19 stats as of today are as follows: Madison County has had 31,031 positive cases and 532 deaths, Macoupin County has had 4,786 cases and 89 deaths, Jersey has had 2,718 positive COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, Greene has had 1,453 cases and 34 deaths, and Calhoun County has had 531 cases and 2 deaths. St. Clair County has had 28,425 cases and 519 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,390,432 cases, including 23,199 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, June 18, 2021, laboratories have reported 276,760 specimens for a total of 25,634,328. As of last night, 435 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 99 patients were in the ICU and 53 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Article continues after sponsor message

In mid-June, more than 50 teens and adult staff at a summer youth camp in central Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. At least one person was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors. All campers and staff went home and were asked to be tested and told to quarantine. As more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variants spread, including the Delta variant, largely among people who have not been vaccinated, IDPH continues to encourage all residents 12 years and older to be vaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 18-24, 2021 is 0.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 18-24, 2021 is 0.8%.

A total of 12,360,117 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,798 doses. Since reporting on Friday, June 18, 2021, 201,587 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.

More like this: