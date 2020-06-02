SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 113 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,614 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 122,848 cases, including 5,525 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,431 specimens for a total of 934,704. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26–June 1 is 7 percent.

As of Monday, Madison County had 597 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 lives lost. Edwardsville has 115 COVID-19 cases, Alton has 102 cases, Granite City has 80, Glen Carbon has 72, Collinsville has 59, Wood River has 28, Godfrey has 24, Troy has 19, Bethalto has 11 and East Alton has 10.

Macoupin County has 46 cases and 2 deaths, Jersey County has 24 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 5 cases, Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,172 cases and 86 deaths.

IDPH Announcements:

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday said there were 974 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths. On Sunday, IDPH announced 1,343 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 60 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 1 unknown 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 16 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 2 females 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 4 males 90s

- Hancock County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

