SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced an additional COVID-19-related death in Madison County, this time a female in her 80s.

IDPH reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

Madison County has 7,021 overall COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths at the end of the week, Macoupin County has 771 cases and 10 deaths, Jersey has 467 cases and 21 deaths, Greene County has 281 cases and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 67 cases.

St. Clair County presently has 7,814 total COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths.

These are the COVID-19 deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

DeWitt County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

Shelby County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 2 males 70s

Warren County: 1 male 90s

White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s

