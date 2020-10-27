SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced a female in her 90s died with COVID-19-related complications in Madison County in the past 24 hours.

IDPH reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.

These are the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours throughout the state:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

Pike County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of last night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

