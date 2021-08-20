



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 13, 2021. IDPH reports more than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 60% are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,482,369 cases, including 23,717 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 13, 2021, laboratories have reported 462,916 specimens for a total of 28,072,697. As of last night, 2,000 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Article continues after sponsor message

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13-19, 2021 is 5.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 13-19, 2021 is 6.1%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.4%. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=11.

A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 13, 2021, 234,949 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

More like this: