GODFREY - The Godfrey Road renovation project by the Illinois Department of Transportation is a high-profile revitalization project, with the traffic close to Lewis and Clark Community College within the Village of Godfrey. Travelers heading for other destinations such as Jerseyville and Brighton and beyond also take the road to and from their work.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he knows a lot of people are trying to avoid that area, but he said if there are good weather conditions, IDOT may have the project in solid shape by the time school resumes.

"I haven't had a lot of phone calls complaining about it," he said. "I thought we would, but I know when IDOT is done everyone is going to be very happy. It is a very busy area still, but it makes me smile that when finished it will be good for the Village of Godfrey."

Mayor McCormick stressed it will be first-class when finished with sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, along with the actual resurfacing.

"In the end, it will pay off," he said.

IDOT Supervising Field Engineer John Adcock said if everything goes as scheduled, the contractor is going to work on the southern end of the project mill everything down to the correct depth, then move to the northern part for mill work, then surface the whole job.

"The job is probably going to take a while," he said. "We would expect by the end of July we should be close to wrapping up the project."

IDOT is concerned with school starting in the fall in August and hopes to have the project before LCCC and others resume classes and traffic greatly increases.

"It will look nice when finished," Adcock said.

