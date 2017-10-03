METRO EAST – The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking workers for temporary jobs to help with snow-and-ice removal this winter in several southwest Illinois counties in IDOT District 8. These seasonal positions are available for on-call work schedules. The deadline to apply is Oct. 16.

The department's annual “snowbird” program requires employees to promptly respond to weather situations, assisting in snow-and-ice control and working in emergency conditions at any time, including weekends, holidays and nights. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For additional information, including details on pay and the potential for benefits, please visit www.idot.illinois.gov.