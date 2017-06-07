COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, E. Chain of Rocks Road between Nameoki Road and Douglas Place/Engineers Road in Mitchell, IL, in Madison County will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 and continuing for two (2) days through Thursday, June 15, 2017. The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railway to rehabilitate their crossing.

Article continues after sponsor message

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, consider alternate routes, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. For questions, please contact Mr. Lou Jethro at (618) 346-3172.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Related Video: