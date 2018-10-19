COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation officially announced the reopening of several recently flooded highways within District 8 Friday morning.

The road openings are: Illinois 96 in Calhoun County near Mozier, Illinois Route 3 truck bypass (Water Street) in Chester, and Illinois Route 100 @ Illinois Route 3 in Jersey County.

The Brussels Ferry remains closed due to continued flooding of Calhoun County Highway 1, IDOT said. Based upon the most recent hydrologic forecast, CH 1 is likely to reopen late this weekend. Ferry service will resume at that time.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. We will provide updates, as warranted, should developments occur.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/ home/Comm/emergency-road- closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/ stl-traffic/.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8.

