IDOT reopening lanes where possible for Thanksgiving travel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the reopening of lanes where possible for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption. IDOT is suspending non-emergency roadwork from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, when roadwork will resume. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober. District 1 City of Chicago Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed. Cook County U.S. 6 (159 th Street) between Oak and Cicero avenues in Oak Forest; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

U.S. 12/45 in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 171 (Archer Avenue) and Illinois 83 intersection in Lemont; lane reductions continue.

Cicero Avenue over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

Torrence Avenue (Illinois 83/U.S. 6) over the Little Calumet River; lane reductions continue.

South Boulevard between Harlem Avenue and Marion Street in Oak Park; closed.

Plum Grove Road between Wiley and Golf roads in Schaumburg; closed.

Euclid Avenue between Rohlwing Road and Salt Creek; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Eisenhower from Halsted to Racine streets; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) exit ramp to outbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue Kean Avenue between 95th and 103rd streets in Palos Hills; closed, detour posted. The following expressway ramps will remain closed: Outbound Eisenhower exit to Morgan Street Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Monroe Street Inbound Kennedy exit to inbound Congress Parkway Outbound Dan Ryan exit to Taylor Street Inbound Dan Ryan exit to inbound Congress Parkway Outbound Kennedy exit to Madison Street

Kane County Farnsworth Avenue over Indian Creek in Aurora; lane reductions continue. Lake County Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 12 over Illinois 59 ramp in Wauconda; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Wauconda; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue. Northbound U.S. 41 exit to Illinois 132; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 120 between U.S. 41 and O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue. Eastbound Illinois 120 exit ramp to Greenleaf Street; closed. Detour posted.

Illinois 137 (Greenwood Avenue) over the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, Union Pacific Railroad and Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue. McHenry County Main Street over Crystal Creek in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted. Will County Northbound Illinois 171 (State Street) from Eighth Street to 10th Street in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue. District 2 Boone County Illinois 173 between Interstate 90 and Caledonia Road; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Carroll County Illinois 84, 3.5 miles north of Savanna; lane reductions continue. District 3 Bureau County Illinois 26 north of Princeton; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Illinois 89 south of Arlington; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Grundy County Interstate 55 north of Illinois 47; lane reductions continue. Kankakee County Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed. Livingston County Interstate 55 north of Chenoa; lane reductions continue. Putnam County Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. District 4 Fulton County Illinois 97 just north of Cuba; closed, detour posted. Henderson County Illinois 94 just south of Bald Bluff; closed, detour posted. Henry County Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Knox County Interstate 74 just east of Woodhull, over Pope Creek; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 74 in Galesburg just south of U.S. 34 over BNSF Railroad and Lincoln Street; lane reductions continue. McDonough County Illinois 9 between U.S. 67 and Illinois 41; closed, detour posted. Mercer County Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Peoria County Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. Stark County Illinois 17 in Toulon; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Woodford County Interstate 74 westbound near Carlock to U.S. 150 in McLean County; lane reductions continue. District 5 Vermilion County Illinois 1 between Interstate 74 and 16th Street in Tilton; lane reductions continue. District 6 Pike County Illinois 106 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. District 7 Coles County Illinois 16 2 miles west of Mattoon; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Lawrence County Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted. District 8 Bond County Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed.

Interstate 70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue. Madison County Illinois 157 at Burdick Creek Road south of Glen Carbon; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. St. Clair County Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.

Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.

Packers Avenue (Illinois 3 Spur) in East St. Louis; closed. Washington County Illinois 127 south of Illinois 161; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. District 9 Alexander County Interstate 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue. Jackson County Illinois 13 east of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 127 south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Jefferson County Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Illinois 37 6.3 miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Saline County Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals. Union County Interstate 57 near the Dongola interchange; lane reductions continue. White County Illinois 141 2 miles west of New Haven; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Illinois 1 in Crossville; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.